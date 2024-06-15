Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

AVNW opened at $29.39 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 137,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

