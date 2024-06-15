Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 1,599,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,204,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

RNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 469,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.