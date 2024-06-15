B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 5.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 223,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,288,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -39.92%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

