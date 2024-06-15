Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $19.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 2.3 %

BSAC opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

