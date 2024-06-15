Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stake Lessened by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Barings BDC worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

