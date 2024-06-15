Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRNS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.46. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DC Funds LP owned about 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

