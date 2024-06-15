Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $67.43. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $830.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $6,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $12,537,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

