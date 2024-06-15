Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Up 11.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 120,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 160,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

