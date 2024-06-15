Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
About Billerud AB (publ)
