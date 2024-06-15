Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

