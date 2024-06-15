Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $286.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biogen Stock Performance
Biogen stock opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
Read More
