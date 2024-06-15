Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 936.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.45% of Biogen worth $169,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $304.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.33.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

