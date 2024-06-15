Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 13.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.79. Approximately 1,521,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,105,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Specifically, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$112,564.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Bitfarms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Bitfarms Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.21.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.