BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.85

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 215017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.91, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

