Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

