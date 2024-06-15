Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$6.00 by National Bankshares

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BLN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

