BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 86,688 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,116,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 516,808 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 430,191 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 346,831 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,648.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213,503 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.