BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 86,688 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.