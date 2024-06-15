BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMEZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 15.20 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.31.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 758,054.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,538,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 335,392,578.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 192,090 shares of company stock worth $3,135,536.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

