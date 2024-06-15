BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

MPA stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $64,742.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,218,894 shares in the company, valued at $26,937,373.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,121 shares of company stock valued at $745,687. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,679,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 268,399 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

