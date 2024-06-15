Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

