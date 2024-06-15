Blain Mitchell Van Melle Sells 20,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total transaction of C$194,958.00.

Blain Mitchell Van Melle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 8 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$69.60.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.71.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 33.61%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

