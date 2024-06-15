Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,743,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $104,968.99.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $100,962.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $216,382.66.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

