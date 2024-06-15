Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Buys $16,664.90 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) insider Amir Jafari purchased 6,265 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $16,664.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,931.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 12th, Amir Jafari purchased 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,602.25.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. Research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 379,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

