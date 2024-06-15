Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Block accounts for about 3.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Block by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,706,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,758 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Block by 1,693,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 169,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 169,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

