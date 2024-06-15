Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.05 and last traded at $63.14. 1,775,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,455,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Block Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Block by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

