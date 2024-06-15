Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 3.2%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.51. 175,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 98,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.