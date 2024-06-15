Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

BKNG stock opened at $3,859.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,667.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,568.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,587.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

