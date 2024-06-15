BP (NYSE:BP) Receives Hold Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.

BP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BP opened at $34.89 on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of BP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 103,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in BP by 12.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 23,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

