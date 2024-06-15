Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bravo Multinational Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVO opened at $0.07 on Friday. Bravo Multinational has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Bravo Multinational
