Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVO opened at $0.07 on Friday. Bravo Multinational has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational, Inc focuses on business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. It plans to offer solutions in the digital content landscape. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016.

