Brian K. Miller Sells 800 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $471.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.99.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

