Bridget Guerin Buys 4,134 Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) insider Bridget Guerin bought 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £17,900.22 ($22,794.12).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPU opened at GBX 434 ($5.53) on Friday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 12-month low of GBX 378 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.26 ($5.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £146.82 million, a P/E ratio of -578.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.51.

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller alerts:

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.