Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 2.6%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.32. 6,200,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,335,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.