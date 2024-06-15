Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Insider Buys A$33,250.00 in Stock

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Free Report) insider Ross Norgard acquired 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,250.00 ($22,019.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana, a 50% owned iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

