Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Price Target at $15.88

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.
AHR stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
