Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Price Target at $15.88

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

