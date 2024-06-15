Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $16.44

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. DLocal has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

