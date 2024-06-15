Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $120.56

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

