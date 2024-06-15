Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) PT at $67.75

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

