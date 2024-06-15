Brokerages Set Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) PT at $14.00

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MTAL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 272,727 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $17,970,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,676,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

