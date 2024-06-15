Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $100.27

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. Polaris has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

