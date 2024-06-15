Brokerages Set SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target at $45.33

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
SBOW opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.52. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
