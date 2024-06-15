Brokerages Set SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target at $45.33

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SBOW opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.52. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.