Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$61.61

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.61.
SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
