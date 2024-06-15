Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Target Price at $46.71

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. New York Times has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $89,754,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 18.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter worth about $42,434,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in New York Times by 232.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,038,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after acquiring an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

