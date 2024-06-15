Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Target Price at $14.57

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

