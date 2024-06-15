Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $260.70

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 111.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 133.1% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

