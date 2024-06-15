Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $262.13

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.13.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,076 shares of company stock valued at $18,420,458. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $4,102,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 6.0 %

WSM opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $117.89 and a 1 year high of $348.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

