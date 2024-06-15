Brokers Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 253.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

