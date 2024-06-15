Brokers Issue Forecasts for Green Dot Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Dot in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,869,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Green Dot by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Green Dot by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

