Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Michael James Warren Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael James Warren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.7 %
BBU.UN opened at C$26.29 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.
Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Business Partners
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.