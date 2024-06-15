Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Michael James Warren Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael James Warren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

BBU.UN opened at C$26.29 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

