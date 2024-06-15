Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.0 %

BLDR opened at $149.65 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.