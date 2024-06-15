Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the May 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.5158 dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Featured Stories
