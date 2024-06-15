Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5158 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

